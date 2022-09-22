The Jim B. Satterfield Middle School football team picked up a 34-8 win at Red Boiling Springs last Thursday evening.
Brody Wright ran for 156 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries for the visitors. Drew Carman added 52 yards and a TD on three runs. Bradley Crook finished with 38 yards and a score on four attempts.
The Satterfield Middle defenders rendered only three first downs and were led by Carman, who had five tackles and a fumble recovery.
Jayden Burnley was credited with three tackles and a fumble recovery, while Triton Montoya and Matthew Turner also had three tackles each.
The Jackets will host Watertown tonight at 6:30 p.m.
