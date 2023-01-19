SMITHVILLE — The Satterfield Middle School boys basketball team concluded its season with a 40-22 loss at DeKalb West Elementary School on Saturday.
The Yellow Jackets fell behind early on and could not overcome the early deficit.
Satterfield Middle’s Noah Harper tossed in six points, and Lukas Cornwell had five.
Cam Stott, Jake Malmin, Peyton Scruggs, Sam Dickerson, and Caden Jewel added two points each, and Jackson Williams converted one free throw.
The Yellow Jackets fell to 4-12.
Two days earlier, Satterfield Middle suffered a 40-28 loss in its final home game.
Cornwell produced 13 points, while Stott had six.
Malmin contributed four points, Dickerson three, and Scruggs added two points.
