The Jim B. Satterfield Middle School football team won its first game in two years with a 28-12 win over visiting Celina on Thursday in Hartsville.
Brody Wright ran for three touchdowns of 10, 42, and 13 yards for the hosts, and Drew Carman had the other touchdown of 6 yards.
The Yellow Jackets improved to 1-2.
Satterfield Middle was slated to face Smith County on Tuesday and will host Macon County tonight, with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m.
