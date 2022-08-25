JBSMS FOOTBALL PHOTO

Jim B. Satterfield Middle School ballcarrier Wyatt Maasen carries the football upfield during last Thursday evening’s 18-0 loss at Gordonsville.

 Mark Presley/For the Vidette

GORDONSVILLE — The Jim B. Satterfield Middle School football squad suffered an 18-0 loss at Gordonsville last Thursday evening.

The Yellow Jackets fell to 0-2 and host Clay County on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

