GORDONSVILLE — The Jim B. Satterfield Middle School football squad suffered an 18-0 loss at Gordonsville last Thursday evening.
The Yellow Jackets fell to 0-2 and host Clay County on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Updated: August 25, 2022 @ 7:08 am
