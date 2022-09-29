The Jim B. Satterfield Middle School football team hosted Watertown for homecoming last Thursday, but the Purple Tigers emerged victorious, 24-14.
The Yellow Jackets (2-4) got touchdowns from Triton Montoya and Drew Carman. Montoya’s score came on a 15-yard pass from Caden Bush, and Carman had a 5-yard scoring run.
Brody Wright provided the successful two-point conversion after the first touchdown.
Wright ran for 144 yards on 16 carries, while Bradley Crook had 49 yards on nine runs. Carman finished with eight totes for 38 yards.
Max Morton was credited with four pancake blocks, while Heath Gulley had three, and Lucas Cornwall two.
Defensively, Carman had seven tackles and one forced fumble. Wyatt Maasen, Kaiden Herdman and Montoya contributed three tackles each.
Satterfield Middle will conclude its season tonight when they travel to Gordonsville for a bowl game to decide third and fourth place in the Cumberland Valley Conference. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m.
