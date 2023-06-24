COOKEVILLE — The Satterfield Middle School football team took part in a 7-on-7 passing tournament last Saturday, winning two of its three contests.
The Yellow Jackets faced conference foe Monterey in their first game and won, 9-0.
In their second contest, JSMS took down Winfree Bryant, 23-14, in a high-scoring affair.
The Yellow Jackets were one win away from the championship game, and as it turned out, were actually only one defensive play away from the finals.
JSMS had two defenders in position to defend the last pass of the game, but they collided, batted the football into the air, and it was caught by the offense for a touchdown, suffering a 14-11 loss to Sequatchie County.
“Our guys played awesome,” Yellow Jacket Head Coach B.J. West said. “They were in great position on that last play. That’s just the way the bounces go sometimes.”
Quarterback Caden Bush finished 22 of 45 for 274 yards and seven scores.
Kade McGowan had 10 catches for 111 yards and two scores, while Brandon Brewer secured seven receptions for 101 yards and four scores. Owen Evitts made four catches for 48 yards and one score.
JSMS defenders tallied eight pass deflections, three interceptions, and gave up only seven first downs over the three contests.
The Yellow Jackets will open their regular season on Aug. 1 against visiting Cannon County.
