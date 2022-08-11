WESTMORELAND — The Jim B. Satterfield Middle School football squad kicked of its season last Thursday, suffering a 22-6 loss to Westmoreland at Eagle Stadium.
Trailing 6-0 in the second quarter, the visitors tied the game with a 20-yard touchdown run by Brody Wright.
However, the two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful, leaving the contest tied.
The Eagles went back on top later in the quarter with a 60-yard touchdown, followed by a successful two-point conversion for a 14-6 advantage.
The hosts added another touchdown in the final period on a 42-yard play.
Another successful two-point try created the final margin of victory.
“Thursday was a tough hard-fought loss for sure,” Yellow Jacket head coach B.J. West said. “The guys have worked really hard this offseason and certainly deserved a win to begin their season. We came up a little short though, but I believe we played extremely hard. I’m extremely proud of their effort.
“We more than drastically improved from last year, and I fully trust we’ll continue to grow into a pretty good football team as we move forward.”
Wright finished with 46 yards rushing and one touchdown.
Defensively, Drew Carman recorded seven tackles and also came up with a fumble recovery. Wright compiled four tackles, including three tackles for loss, while Camrix Stott had four tackles and two forced fumbles. Jeremiah Tensley produced four tackles and a forced fumble, and Lucas Cornwell had three tackles and a forced fumble.
Satterfield Middle will play at Gordonsville on Aug. 18, with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m.
• The annual Tobacco Bowl Jamboree will be played on Friday in Hartsville.
Trousdale County flag football will get the action started at 5 p.m. At 5:40 p.m., the junior league teams will take the field, followed by the senior league squads at 6:20 p.m.
Shelbyville Central, Republic, and Trousdale County will compete in varsity and junior-varsity action, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.