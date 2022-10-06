The Jim B. Satterfield Middle School football team concluded its season on Thursday with a 30-0 loss to Gordonsville in a bowl game that decided the third and fourth-place teams in the Cumberland Valley Conference.
The Yellow Jackets concluded the season with a 2-5 record.
“I’m very proud of this group of young fellas,” Satterfield Middle Head Coach B.J. West said. “They have worked extremely hard for this program ever since the end of January, when they began performing athletic training three days per week.
“The 2-5 record doesn’t do justice to the amount of time and effort they’ve applied to this season and to the pursuit of their goals. However, these guys have truly laid a solid foundation for all those coming behind them.”
Four Yellow Jackets were selected for the all-conference team, including eighth-graders Drew Carman and Brody Wright, along with seventh-graders Lucas Cornwell and Camrix Stott.
