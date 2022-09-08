The Jim B. Satterfield Middle School football team suffered a 38-0 loss to Smith County 38-0 on Aug. 30, falling to 1-3.
The Yellow Jackets were scheduled to host Macon County on Tuesday.
The team will then travel to Red Boiling Springs on Sept. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.