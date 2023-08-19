The Satterfield Middle Yellow Jackets improved to 3-0 with a 12-6 win over the visiting Clay County on Tuesday night.
The Jackets built a 12-0 lead early in the second half and held on for the victory as time expired.
“(It was) a much-needed win and a 3-0 start to the season,” S.M.S. Coach J.B. West said. “At the end of the night, that’s all that’s going to really matter when we look back at the end of the year.
“We did some things really well tonight. We also found some things we really need to get ironed out this week in practice.”
The Jackets got on the board with 53.2 seconds left in the opening period, when Caden Bush scored on a 9-yard run. The run failed on the two-point conversion attempt, leaving the margin at 6-0.
With 5:17 remaining in the third quarter, the Hartsville boys went up 12-0 on a 2-yard touchdown by Kade McGowan. Their ensuing conversion pass was unsuccessful.
The Bulldogs finally reached paydirt with an 83-yard run with 5:26 left in the game.
The two-point conversion run was denied, leaving the Jackets on top 12-6.
The Bulldogs threatened again late in the contest, but the Jacket defenders made enough plays to preserve the win.
The Jackets rolled up 181 yards and 11 first downs on the ground, paced by Camrix Stott’s team-leading 71 yards. McGowan gained 47 yards, and Noah Harper had 34. Cannon Sanders contributed 23 yards rushing.
Offensive lineman Max Morton was credited with four pancake blocks.
Defensively, Owen Evitts had five tackles and one for a loss of yardage. Morton and Brandon Brewer recorded four tackles each.
Both Grayson Perkins and Heath Gulley had a quarterback sack.
The Jackets will play at Westmoreland on Tuesday, with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m.
