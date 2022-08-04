The Satterfield Middle School football squa had its final tune-up for the upcoming football season as the Yellow Jackets competed in the Cannon County Jamboree on Saturday.
Satterfield Middle recorded wins over Community, 14-12, and Coffee County, 7-0, using a 25-minute running clock.
“It was a good day,” Yellow Jacket head coach B.J. West said. “We made some big plays on both sides of the ball.
“Blocking and tackling were both fine, but we have areas where we need to really improve. But overall, it was a good day for the Yellow Jackets.”
SMS opens the regular season tonight with a 6:30 kickoff at Westmoreland.
The Yellow Jackets will have their first home game on Tuesday when they host East Robertson.
“(It’s) two big tests right out of the gate,” West said. “Both of those teams played for their conference championship last season.
“We are excited and ready for this week.”
Satterfield Middle is now a part of the Cumberland Valley Conference, along with Smith County, Gordonsville, and Westmoreland.
