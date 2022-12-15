HENDERSONVILLE — The Jim B. Satterfield Middle School girls basketball captured a 38-29 victory at Merrol Hyde Magnet on Dec. 5.
Anna Scruggs poured in a team-high 13 points, and Madeline Wilson had 12. Caroline Eden and Maggie Linville scored five points each, while Kayleigh Dunn had three.
The Satterfield Middle boys were not as fortunate as they fell, 51-19.
Jake Malmin produced seven points to lead the Yellow Jackets, with teammate Braiden Petit scoring four, Noah Harper three, Jackson Williams two, Bo Cothron two, and Donovan Pickett one.
