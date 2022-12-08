CARTHAGE — The Jim B. Satterfield Middle School girls basketball team rolled to a 31-12 victory at Smith County last Thursday evening.
Kaylee Dixon poured in a game-high 15 points, and Madeline Wilson had six. Anna Scruggs, and Maggie Linville scored four points each, and Caroline Eden provided two points.
The Yellow Jackets suffered a 29-25 loss to Smith County.
Jake Malmin led JSMS with nine points. Lucas Cornwell scored six, Cam Stott three, Peyton Scruggs three, Jackson Williams two, and Donovan Pickett two.
On Nov. 28, the Satterfield Middle squads dropped both games to visiting Defeated.
The Lady Jackets lost, 54-37.
Wilson produced a team-high 14 points, and Dixon had 10.
Eden contributed five points, Linville four, Ava Cothron two, and Scruggs two.
In the boys’ game, the Yellow Jackets suffered a 50-21 setback.
Malmin netted six points, and teammates Gavin Mc Guire and Bentley Reece had three each. Williams, Cornwell, Pickett and Sam Dickerson chipped in two each, while Stott added one.
