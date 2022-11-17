Jim B. Satterfield Middle School basketball teams combined to play eight games last week.
The Lady Jackets captured a 36-27 over visiting Smith County on Nov. 7.
Kaylee Dixon poured in a team-high 16 points for JSMS. Anna Scruggs added eight, Madeline Wilson six, Maggie Linville four and Caroline Eden two.
The JSMS boys had two players produce double-figure points but still came up short, falling 38-33.
Jake Malmin scored a game-high 15, and Lucas Cornwell had 11. Donovan Pickett contributed four, and Gavin McGuire three.
The Lady Jackets suffered their most lopsided loss of the season one day later against visiting Red Boiling Springs, falling 45-21.
Linville managed five points, while Dixon and Wilson each had four. Scruggs, Ava Cothron, Miliegh Potts and Oakley McCall added two points each.
The Yellow Jackets picked up their first win of the campaign, a 42-35 victory.
Malmin, McGuire and Cam Stott all provided 10 points to pace head coach John Sanders’ boys offensively. Cornwell and Pickett rounded out the scoring with six each.
The Lady Jackets bounced back on Thursday evening, claiming a 39-30 win over visiting Merrol Hyde Magnet.
Wilson netted a game high 17 points, and Dixon had eight. Linville followed with six, Scruggs four, Potts two, and Eden two. The JSMS boys fell, 55-40, to the Hawks.
Malmin finished with 15 points, and Pickett had 12. Cornwell added six, Sam Dickerson four, Jacob Scruggs two, and McGuire one.
Satterfield Middle concluded the week with a Saturday afternoon trip to Mt. Juliet Christian, sweeping the Saints.
The Lady Jackets had a no stress in a 52-14 win, improving their record to 6-2.
Wilson led all scorers with 11 points, followed by Linville with 10, Scruggs eight, and Dixon six. Eden added six, McCall five, Madilyn Pilewiez four, and Potts two.
The Yellow Jackets captured a 32-25 victory.
Malmin produced 10 points, Pickett nine, and Jackson Williams five. Stott, McGuire, and Cornwell rounded out the scoring with four, two, and two points, respectively.
JSMS will host Macon County tonight at 6.
- The Trousdale County High School basketball got underway on Tuesday with a girls game at Portland.
The TCHS squads will see action on Saturday at Monterey.
The Lady Jackets will face Macon County at 1 p.m., and the Jackets will play the Tigers at 2:30 p.m.
Head coach Paige McKinney will bring her girls back at 4 p.m. to test Monterey, and the two schools will have a boys game at 5:30 p.m.
