The Satterfield Middle School football team improved to 2-0 with a 20-0 win over visiting Red Boiling Springs on Tuesday evening.
It only took two plays from scrimmage for the Jackets to reach paydirt.
“Penalties and mistakes dampened an otherwise dominating performance by the Yellow Jackets,” Satterfield Middle Head Coach B.J. West said. “The game flow was somewhat abnormal between plays. For example, the visiting team was allowed well over a minute to run off the clock.”
The Jackets managed 241 yards of total offense in only 22 snaps, gaining 111 yards on the ground and 30 through the air.
SMS got on the scoreboard with an 8-yard run by Camrix Stott with 7:17 remaining in the first quarter.
The Yellow Jackets set up to kick the extra point, but a bad snap foiled the attempt.
Early in the second quarter, Satterfield Middle struck again with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Caden Bush to Stott. The extra-point kick hit the crossbar and was no good, leaving the hosts on top 12-0.
The last score took place with 2:52 remaining in the third quarter when Kade McGowan grabbed a short pass from Bush and took it the distance for a 56-yard touchdown. Bush ran in the two-point conversion, pushing the Jackets out to a 20-0 advantage.
Noah Harper led the Jackets in rushing with 65 yards, and he had a 33-yard punt return nullified by a block-in-the-back penalty.
Bush completed 3 of 4 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns, increasing his total to four this season.
Satterfield Middle’s Brandon Brewer recorded seven tackles, two for a loss of yardage, and a forced fumble. Charlie Sanders provided six tackles and one pass deflection. Cannon Sanders also had six stops, two for a loss.
Jacket offensive lineman Heath Gulley recorded two pancake blocks.
SMS returns to action on Tuesday with another home game versus Clay County, with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m.
“This contest will be a huge match-up here on the Creekbank,” West said. “This is not only a conference game. It is also a divisional showdown. The winner will be sitting somewhat in the driver’s seat moving forward, with their sights set on a playoff game in the near future.”
