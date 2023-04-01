The Satterfield Middle School softball team picked up an 8-3 win over visiting Watertown on Tuesday.
The hosts secured two runs in the second inning, four in the third, and two in the fourth.
The Lady Jackets were credited with 13 hits as Anna Scruggs and Aryell Leatherman had three each. MaKenna Lee followed with two hits, while Madi Pilewicz, Madeline Wilson, Mollie Holder, Caroline Eden, and Oakley McCall all had one.
McCall went the distance in the pitcher’s circle, where she rang up seven strikeouts while giving up five hits, two earned runs, and two walks.
Satterfield Middle will travel to Gordonsville on Tuesday and will host Jackson County on Thursday.
