The Satterfield Middle School softball team improved to 8-2 with a 5-0 victory over visiting Friendship Christian on Tuesday.
The Lady Jackets plated one run in the first inning and four in the third on eighth-grade night.
Madeline Wilson and Oakley McCall had two hits each, while Maggie Linville, Anna Scruggs, Aryell Leatherman, Mollie Holder and Delanie Moss contributed one each.
McCall pitched all five innings, recording five strikeouts while giving up three hits and one walk.
