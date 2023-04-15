The Satterfield Middle softball team captured a pair of wins earlier this week.
Against visiting Macon County on Monday, the Lady Jackets rolled to a 13-5 victory.
The hosts put up five runs in the first inning, and then added two more in the second, two in the fourth, and four in the fifth.
Anna Scruggs had four hits, five runs batted in (RBI) and three runs scored. Both Madeline Wilson and Oakley McCall provided three hits, and Maggie Linville and Mollie Holder had two each.
Madi Pilewicz, Caroline Eden, Aryell Leatherman, and Makenna Lee all contributed one hit.
Oakley picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle as she recorded three strikeouts while giving up 10 hits, two earned runs, and two walks.
The next day, JSMS traveled to Lebanon to face Winfree Bryant and returned with a 13-1 win.
The visitors were credited with 15 hits, with Lee leading the way with three. Wilson, Delanie Moss, McCall, and Holder all had two each. Linville, Eden, Rylee Butler, and Leatherman join the hit parade with one each.
Lee tossed a one-hitter and recorded 12 strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.