GORDONSVILLE — The Jim B. Satterfield Middle School basketball squads suffered a pair of losses at Gordonsville on Nov. 21.
The Lady Jackets were only able to convert 16 of 39 free throws in their 31-30 loss.
Madeline Wilson netted a game-high 12 points for the visitors, and Kaylee Dixon had 11. Maggie Linville added five, and Mileigh Potts two.
The Satterfield Middle boys fell, 45-29.
Jake Malmin produced 10 points, while Jackson Williams and Peyton Scruggs each added four.
Cam Stott and Lucas Cornwell followed with three apiece, and Donovan Pickett and Mason Sullins finished with two each. Bo Cothron had one.
JSMS will play at Smith County tonight and at Merrol Hyde on Monday.
