GORDONSVILLE — The Satterfield Middle School football team emerged victorious in Tuesday evening’s battle of unbeatens, capturing a 16-8 victory over Gordonsville at Turney Ford Field.
“What a great environment tonight,” Yellow Jacket head coach B.J. West said. “It felt like a big high-school game. Both crowds were awesome.
“I’m so thrilled these guys were able to experience this kind of moment.”
JSMS (6-0) scored on their first possession with a 27-yard touchdown pass from Caden Bush to Camrix Stott. Stott’s successful two-point conversion run gave his squad an 8-0 edge.
The Tigers (5-1) fought back and needed only three plays to get a touchdown of their own. Their successful two-point attempt tied the contest at 8-8, with the game still in the opening period.
The Jackets produced the last points of the game in the second quarter on a 40-yard touchdown run by Stott, aided by three blocks on the perimeter by Cannon Sanders, Matthew Turner, and Noah Harper.
Stott’s two-point run was successful, pushing the Jackets out front 16-8.
Stott finished with 116 total yards, leading the team with 14 carries for 89 yards.
Bush completed 2 of 6 passes for 37 and one TD.
Harper added five carries for 24 yards and returned one kickoff for 22 yards.
Heath Gully was credited with six pancake blocks, while Lathan Johnson and Grayson Perkins each had two.
Stottt led the Jacket defenders with six tackles, including one for a loss of yardage, and one pass deflection. Brandon Brewer recorded five tackles, and Harley Petty had four.
The Jackets host Monterey on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. for homecoming. Homecoming activities begin at 5:15 p.m.
“Please come support these amazing fellas next week,” West said. “I promise that their effort and tenacity will not disappoint. It’ll be worth your trip to the Creekbank for sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.