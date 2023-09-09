Jerry “Cheese” Richmond, the voice of Trousdale County High School football, broadcasted his 500th game on Sept. 1 as the Yellow Jackets hosted Gordonsville.
Richmond, a life-long resident of Hartsville and a 1972 graduate of Trousdale County High School, is now in his 41st season as the play-by-play radio announcer for the Yellow Jackets.
“I graduated from Trousdale County High School,” said Richmond. “Trousdale County is the only place I’ve ever lived, and I don’t plan on living anywhere else.
“I am now in my 41st year of doing play-by-play (for the Jackets), which I started in 1983.”
Before becoming the voice of the Jackets, Richmond began working in the press box in the mid-1970s, when his cousin, who was a part of the coaching staff, told him that they needed help.
“My cousin, Tony Majors, was one of the football coaches,” said Richmond. “He told me during the summer that they needed somebody to call in the games to the ‘Tennessean’ after a game. So, I told him I would. The first day, I went into the press box with a little notepad, and I sat down in the booth with Johnny Hawkins, who was doing the play-by-play broadcaster for WJKM. He was in there by himself, and I started doing some spotting for him. Then, I started talking a little and started helping him do the broadcast. He would do the play-by-play, and I would do the color (commentating).
“I never had any intention of doing the play-by-play. But there came a time when there was nobody else to do it. So, I did it.”
Those who have worked closely with Richmond say that he is good at what he does and makes the job look easy.
“I started coaching in the fall of 1983,” said Trousdale County director of schools and former Trousdale County High School head football coach Clint Satterfield. “I was the assistant coach in the fall of 1983 and was named head coach in 1984. When I was coaching, Jerry Richmond was the only radio announcer that I ever worked with. He is an excellent sportscaster, and our community has really connected with him. We have been really, really blessed to have someone with Jerry’s ability call our games. I think that if you go around the state and listen to other people, you develop a very strong appreciation for just how good Jerry is at his craft. Since Jerry is such a big Vanderbilt fan, I’m, honestly, kind of surprised that they haven’t tried to pick him up.”
Trousdale County color commentator and former Trousdale County High School football player Cal Welch added, “This is my second season working with Jerry. I joined him last year. I grew up listening to him on the radio. I would get up every Saturday morning and listen to the replay of the (previous night’s) game. So, I’ve known Jerry for a long time. That made stepping into the booth with him simple. He’s the same person off the air as he is on the air. He’s pretty easygoing and easy to talk to. Surprisingly, it wasn’t that difficult, the first time that I was on the air. I was nervous, but hearing Jerry talk through everything made it easy.”
According to Richmond, there have been several memorable moments throughout his 41 seasons, but one in particular stands high above the rest.
“I’ve had the opportunity to broadcast nine state championship games,” said Richmond. “(In) eight of those, we won state titles. Nine state championships, when you go back to 1972, is a pretty rowdy number. But it was the state championship in 1990 that probably stands out to me the most, when we beat Bruceton. I was doing the game at Vanderbilt University, which was pretty cool for me. Bruceton was the defending state champs with the longest winning streak in the state. There have been some big ones, but winning that state championship that year, in that venue, was pretty cool for me.”
Satterfield added, “The 1990 championship was the first time in 18 years that we had won a state championship. Being that long, and then getting back to the state championship game, made that very special. I was the head coach then, and they were really a fun group of kids to watch. The team was small in stature but big in heart. I think that was what Jerry was relating to as being a real highlight.”
In addition to the many highlights, Richmond said that he has continued his play-by-play coverage for the Jackets for more than four decades because he believes that Trousdale County produces a good product.
“I like sports,” said Richmond. “I am a sports guy. But the product has been good over the years.”
Nevertheless, Richmond said that the time in the press box has not been all about him.
“This is fun for me,” said Richmond. “But this is not about me. It’s about the young men who wear those purple and gold uniforms and the community that supports them.”
As Richmond continues on past the 500 mark, live coverage of Trousdale County football can be heard each Friday night during football season on WTNK or livestreamed at funradiotn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.