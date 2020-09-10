Tennessee Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) is inviting 4th- through 12th-graders from all corners of the state to come learn about the shotgun shooting sports and try hitting a few targets on their own.
The free Recruiting Days will be held on Sept. 19 and Sept. 26 at 18 locations across the state and will introduce youth to teams in their area. To find a location, visit tnwf.org/explore.
Recruiting Day locations in Middle Tennessee are:
Sept. 19:
Celina, (Moonshine Mountain Shooting Range, 5548 Arcot Rd.) 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Columbia, (Maury County Gun Club, 2879 Parsons Bend Rd.) 9 a.m.-noon
Crossville, (Fairfield Glade Sportsman’s Park, 650 Shorty Barnes Road) 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Dickson, (Dickson Clay Commanders Home Range, 2950 South Hwy 48) 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Lewisburg, (Henry Horton Trap and Skeet Range, Skeet Range Rd.) 10 a.m.-noon
Southside, (Montgomery County Shooting Range, 201 Southside Rd.) 9-11 a.m.
Sept. 26:
Nashville, (Nashville Gun Club, 1100 County Hospital Rd.) 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
The safety of Recruiting Day attendees is the top priority. In addition to firearm safety best practices, all participants, coaches, parents and volunteers will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
“As one of the biggest and best shooting programs in the nation, we’re excited to welcome and introduce new athletes to the sport. Whether you’ve handled a firearm before or not, with our experienced coaches Recruiting Day is a safe and fun way to try the shotgun sports for the first time,” said Andrew Peercy, Tennessee SCTP manager.
No previous experience is needed. Beginners will be guided through proper firearm safety and receive instruction from a highly trained coach before having the chance to hit a few practice targets of their own.
Interested youth must have a legal guardian present to participate. Safety equipment will be provided for each participant. Most locations will have firearms for available attendees, but participants are encouraged to bring any equipment they do own.
Tennessee SCTP develops athletes who win national titles and provides students opportunities to earn college scholarships. The program is run by Tennessee Wildlife Federation, one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving the state’s wildlife and natural resources to introduce kids to the great outdoors.
— From Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.