A revised 2022-23 school budget was approved by the Trousdale County School Board at last Thursday evening’s school board meeting.
Following the approval, Trousdale County Director of Schools Clint Satterfield submitted the revised budget to Trousdale County Mayor Stephen Chambers and Trousdale County Commission Chairman Dwight Jewell.
“The first budget we had last month, we labeled it a preliminary budget,” Satterfield said. “We did not have a BEP (Basic Education Program) estimate at that time.
“This revised budget includes a 3.1% increase in health insurance and the purchase of two school buses along with the deletion of a proposed addition of a middle-school teaching position and the elimination of our proposed 4% salary increase for county non-certified positions”
Although the school board initially made a request for funds at the May 10 budget and finance committee meeting, the board is still seeking those funds that will allow for repairs and renovations to the high-school parking lot while keeping funding for a new middle-school teacher and raises for non-certified personnel in place.
“These cuts are necessary to complete paving renovations to high-school parking, for which we requested $115,000 in non-recurring revenue at which time the budget and finance committee took no action,” said Satterfield. “If the commission could provide us with $115,000, we would be able to complete the high-school parking lot renovation and reinstate both the (middle school) teacher and the raises (for non-certified personnel). Otherwise, we will have to return the $200,000 we have in federal ELC (Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity) funds to fix the parking lot.”
ELC is grant money that schools received as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
The total cost of the high-school parking lot project is projected to be $315,000.
Other Trousdale County Schools projects that have been mentioned as needing to be addressed include drainage issues at the middle school, issues with the elementary school roof, and demolition of the old greenhouse at the high school as it has been declared surplus property.
“I think we all share a desire to keep our school system going in the right direction,” Trousdale County School Board Chairman John Kerr said.
