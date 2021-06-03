Trousdale County’s school system will begin allowing sixth graders to compete on the middle school athletic teams beginning with the upcoming school year.
The School Board approved that change in policy, which applies to all extracurricular activities, during its May 27 meeting. Cheerleading will not be available to sixth-graders this year, but has already been approved beginning with the 2022-23 school year, said board chairman Johnny Kerr.
“I think it’s for the betterment of our programs and our kids and involvement of our parents in our school community,” said J. Brim McCall, principal of Jim Satterfield Middle School.
McCall noted that there was no fiscal commitment required, as he would not be seeking to add any more coaches. JSMS currently offers football, baseball and softball.
“We want to be sure we’re looking beyond this year and try to (see) what does this look like four, five years from now,” Director of Schools Clint Satterfield said. “My concern is making sure our coaches don’t get overzealous. At this age we don’t know how they’re going to grow, or respond to challenges.”
Satterfield has been tasked by the board with coordinating with McCall and JSMS coaches to ensure a smooth process, which he said he saw no problems with.
“There will need to be some training; there will be some mistakes along the way,” Satterfield added. “Our youth leagues, where do those sixth-graders now fit when they come to us? There are some things we have to think out and work out.”
Board members also approved a request to plant a Japanese maple tree and install a bench in the memory of Joslyn Hatter, a TCHS junior who was killed in a car accident on May 21. The request came via letter from a friend of the family, which was read to the board by Satterfield.
“As a parent, I can’t imagine what that family’s going through,” said board member Jason Sullivan. “I think that’s a small request.”
The board also approved some changes to the district’s COVID-19 policy to take effect in time for summer learning camps, which started June 1.
Under the updated policy, masks are optional for students and staff when inside the building or on school grounds, as well as on buses. Non-vaccinated visitors will be required to wear masks.
The original policy change was to keep masks mandatory on buses, but board member Barbara Towns argued to it optional, saying, “If parents want to put their child on a bus without masks, I think it’s fine.”
The policy will be revisited in June and July prior to the start of the new school year.
“If we can loosen some restrictions now to help with summer camp, see what that looks like and then come back and see what we’ve learned,” Satterfield said.
Satterfield also noted that masks were not required for graduation, which was held at the football field and “went really well.”
The School Board also gave its final approval to the 2021-22 budget, which also received approval on first reading by the County Commission last week.
The budget contains no new positions but does contain a 3% raise for non-certified employees. Bus drivers will get a separate raise, going up to $100 per day they drive, Satterfield said.
Satterfield said a budget amendment would be needed in July to satisfy state minimum teacher pay requirements, which came in after the budget had been submitted.
“Even though we’re going to have to go back and hunt some money to pay that, it’s good to know that our teachers, instead of getting a 4% raise, are getting a 5.5% raise on the minimum salary,” Kerr said.
Satterfield noted that because the BEP salary component pays for 87.5 of Trousdale County’s 97 teachers, the actual percentage raise would be lowered. The school district spreads the state funding evenly to all its teachers as a matter of policy.
A budget amendment of $26,000 to pay bus drivers transporting kids to the summer learning camps was also approved. The funding is coming from the state.
Kerr also announced that the School Board would resume meeting at the Board of Education building starting in June. Meetings have been held in the middle school gym in recent months because of COVID concerns.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
