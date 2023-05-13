A special meeting of the Trousdale County School Board was called on Tuesday night for the board to revisit its 2024 fiscal year budget, resulting from the decision by Trousdale County Budget and Finance Committee not to send the school district’s budget on to the county commission for final approval.
At a budget hearing on May 2, the budget and finance committee unanimously voted not to send the school district’s budget on to the county commission, thus prompting the school board to amend its budget.
On Tuesday night, school board members voted unanimously to make slight changes to the original budget, as it was the capital outlay projects that prompted the committee to reject the budget at last week’s hearing. The projects include building new restrooms at the football stadium, building a new fieldhouse, and putting a new roof on the elementary school.
“The school board confirmed the budget that was presented at the budget and finance committee,” said Satterfield. “They just changed how they would finance the fieldhouse and restroom projects at the football stadium. The board would take a loan for half and pay for half, and the county commission would take on the responsibility of the elementary school roof. The sharing is still the same as before. We are asking the county to share 28% of the package, and the board would be sharing 72% of the package.
“This will be a non-recurring expense. Once it’s paid off, it’s not something they will have to be responsible for eternity. And it does not increase the county’s maintenance of effort (keeping the level of funding relatively constant from year to year) towards the schools since it is a capital outlay project. We think that this is very fair to the commission.”
At a Thursday night budget hearing, the budget and finance committee and the school board reconvened as the board presented its amended budget to the committee for approval.
The budget and finance committee agreed with the school district’s changes and voted unanimously to send the amended 2024 school budget on the county commission for final approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.