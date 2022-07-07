At a meeting of the Trousdale County School Board last month, the board approved the purchase of the property next to Jim B. Satterfield Middle School.
After much discussion, board members agreed that land banking the property would be prudent for future expansion of the school.
“It is the only lot remaining on that entire block,” said Trousdale County Director of Schools Clint Satterfield. “Board members discussed the benefits of owning the entire block for future school building projects. That needs to be considered as the county continues to build new homes that is leading to a noticeable (increase in) student enrollment in the lower grades.”
The .42-acre property is located at the corner of Damascus Avenue and College Street and adjoins Jim B. Satterfield Middle School.
“The (property owners) have been trying to sell it (the property) to us for a number of years,” said Satterfield. “Now, with the housing market the way it is, they (the owners) are ready to put the lot on the market. We made an offer to purchase the lot before it got into competitive bidding or somebody bought it.”
The agreed-upon purchase price of the property is $151,000, although the acquisition of the lot is still pending. After the purchase is complete, the plan is to eventually tear down the structure that is currently on the property and use it for a future project.
“There has been three different schools on the property,” said Satterfield. “(It) will not probably happen during our tenure. But at some point in time, that middle school will probably have to be rebuilt. That gives us an opportunity to build back on that campus.”
Because the land already has an existing structure on it, utilities have already been run to the property.
“(With the purchase of this property), the middle school campus (will have) all utilities — water, gas, and sewage — that would be difficult to find should the school district try to purchase additional property (on which) to build a new middle school in the future,” said Satterfield.
Although a specific project has not yet been decided upon for the property, the school district will likely use the land-banked lot during a future rebuild of the school, thus saving taxpayers from having to purchase additional land.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.