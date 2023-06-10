School menu for the Trousdale County Schools summer learning camp for the week of June 12-16 is as follows:

Breakfast

Monday

Chicken biscuit

Tuesday

Cinnamon roll

Wednesday

Biscuits with gravy

Thursday

Cereal

Friday

Donuts

Lunch

Monday

Ham and cheese croissant, fries, corn

Tuesday

Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, broccoli with rice and cheese, biscuit

Wednesday

Pizza, fries, Tuscan veggies

Thursday

Chicken strips, cheesy potatoes, green beans, roll

Friday

Cheeseburger, chips, baked beans, broccoli salad

