School menu for the Trousdale County Schools summer learning camp for the week of June 12-16 is as follows:
Breakfast
Monday
Chicken biscuit
Tuesday
Cinnamon roll
Wednesday
Biscuits with gravy
Thursday
Cereal
Friday
Donuts
Lunch
Monday
Ham and cheese croissant, fries, corn
Tuesday
Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, broccoli with rice and cheese, biscuit
Wednesday
Pizza, fries, Tuscan veggies
Thursday
Chicken strips, cheesy potatoes, green beans, roll
Friday
Cheeseburger, chips, baked beans, broccoli salad
