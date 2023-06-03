School menu for the Trousdale County Schools summer learning camp for the week of June 5-9 is as follows:

BreakfastMonday

Sausage biscuit

Tuesday

Breakfast pizza or pancake pup

Wednesday

Biscuits with gravy

Thursday

Muffin with crackers

Friday

Donuts

LunchMonday

Chicken bites, cheesy broccoli, garlic mashed potatoes, cheese garlic biscuits

Tuesday

Tacos with scoops, refried beans, corn

Wednesday

Corndogs, macaroni and cheese, fries

Thursday

Chicken alfredo, baked potato, salad, roll

Friday

Barbecue sandwich, chips, baked beans, coleslaw

