School menu for the Trousdale County Schools summer learning camp for the week of June 5-9 is as follows:
BreakfastMonday
Sausage biscuit
Tuesday
Breakfast pizza or pancake pup
Wednesday
Biscuits with gravy
Thursday
Muffin with crackers
Friday
Donuts
LunchMonday
Chicken bites, cheesy broccoli, garlic mashed potatoes, cheese garlic biscuits
Tuesday
Tacos with scoops, refried beans, corn
Wednesday
Corndogs, macaroni and cheese, fries
Thursday
Chicken alfredo, baked potato, salad, roll
Friday
Barbecue sandwich, chips, baked beans, coleslaw
