School menus for Trousdale County Elementary, Jim B. Satterfield Middle, and Trousdale County High School for Aug. 28-31 are as follows:
Breakfast
Monday
Elementary school (ES): Muffins with crackers or cereal; Middle school (MS): Pop tart; High school (HS): Chicken biscuit
Tuesday
ES: Donuts or cereal; MS: Chicken biscuit; HS: Muffins with crackers
Wednesday
ES: Breakfast pizza or cereal; MS: Breakfast pizza; HS: Sausage biscuit
Thursday
ES: Sausage biscuit or cereal; MS: Sausage biscuit; HS: Muffins with crackers
Lunch
Monday
ES/MS: Country fried steak with gravy, barbeque riblet, turnip greens, mashed potatoes, cornbread; HS: Chicken tenders, barbeque riblet, turnip greens, mashed potatoes, roll
Tuesday
ES/MS: Chicken smackers, broccoli with cheese, fries, slushie; HS: Chicken smackers, broccoli with cheese, fries, biscuit, slushie
Wednesday
ES: Beefy nachos with cheese, burrito, refried beans, salsa cup; MS: Beefy nachos with cheese, burrito, refried beans, salsa cup, Mexican rice; HS: Quesadilla, refried beans, salsa cup, corn
Thursday
ES/MS: Italian pasta bake, chicken leg, green beans, glazed carrots, cheesy diced potatoes, roll; HS: Spaghetti, California blend veggies, cheesy diced potatoes, garlic knot
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.