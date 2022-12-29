School menus for Trousdale County Elementary, Jim B. Satterfield Middle, and Trousdale County High School for the week of Jan. 4-6 are as follows ...

Breakfast

Wednesday

ES-Breakfast pizza or cereal; MS-Breakfast pizza; HS-Sausage biscuit

Thursday

ES-Sausage biscuit or cereal; MS-Ham and cheese croissant; HS-Muffin with crackers

Friday

ES-Cinnamon roll or cereal; MS-Cereal or donuts; HS-Donuts

Lunch

Wednesday

ES-Beefy nachos with cheese, burrito, refried beans, salsa cup; MS-Beefy nachos with cheese, burrito, refried beans, salsa cup, Mexican rice; HS-Quesadilla, refried beans, Mexican rice, corn

Thursday

ES/MS-Italian pasta bake, chicken leg, green beans, glazed carrots, cheesy diced potatoes, roll; HS-Italian pasta bake, California blend veggies, cheesy diced potatoes, garlic bread

Friday

ES/MS-Hamburger with cheese, corndog pops, fries, cucumbers with ranch; HS-Barbeque sandwich, fries, carrot sticks with ranch

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.