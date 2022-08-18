School menus for Trousdale County Elementary, Jim B. Satterfield Middle, and Trousdale County High School for the week of Aug. 22-26 are as follows:

Breakfast

Monday

Elementary school (ES)-French toast sticks with yogurt or cereal; Middle school (MS)-French toast sticks with yogurt; High school (HS)-French toast sticks with yogurt

Tuesday

ES-Donuts or cereal; MS/HS-Chicken biscuit

Wednesday

ES-Pancake pup or cereal; MS/HS-Pancake pup

Thursday

ES-Chicken biscuit or cereal; MS/HS-Sausage biscuit

Friday

ES- Cinnamon roll or cereal; MS/HS-Cinnamon roll

Lunch

Monday

ES/MS-Beef steak with gravy, chicken patty, mashed potatoes, green peas, cornbread; HS-Beef steak with gravy, grilled chicken, mashed potatoes, pinto peas, roll

Tuesday

EM/MS-Cheezy pizza, tuna with crackers, fries, carrot sticks with ranch; HS-Chicken leg, mixed beans, California blend veggies, garlic cheddar biscuit

Wednesday

ES/MS-Spaghetti, fish wedge, green beans, California blend veggies, breadstick; HS-Meatball sub, roasted cauliflower, fries

Thursday

ES/MS-Chicken parmesan, cheezy breadstick with marinara, steamed broccoli, fries, roll; HS-Chicken alfredo, green beans, scalloped potatoes, glazed carrots, roll

Friday

ES/MS-Barbeque sandwich, chicken sandwich, chips, coleslaw, baked beans; HS-Chicken sandwich, chips, coleslaw, baked beans

