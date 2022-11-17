School menus for Trousdale County Elementary, Jim B. Satterfield Middle, and Trousdale County High School for the week of Nov. 21-22 are as follows ...

Breakfast

Monday

Elementary school (ES)-French toast sticks with yogurt or cereal; Middle school (MS)-Pop tart; High school (HS)-Chicken biscuit

Tuesday

ES-Donuts or cereal; MS-Chicken biscuit; HS-French toast sticks with yogurt

Lunch

Monday

ES-Chicken sandwich, chips, veggie blend; MS-Cheesy pizza, tuna with crackers, fries, corn-on-the-cob; HS-Chicken sandwich, chips, baked beans, salad

Tuesday

ES/MS/HS-Chicken with gravy, dressing, creamed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, roll, baked apples

