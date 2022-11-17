School menus for Trousdale County Elementary, Jim B. Satterfield Middle, and Trousdale County High School for the week of Nov. 21-22 are as follows ...
Breakfast
Monday
Elementary school (ES)-French toast sticks with yogurt or cereal; Middle school (MS)-Pop tart; High school (HS)-Chicken biscuit
Tuesday
ES-Donuts or cereal; MS-Chicken biscuit; HS-French toast sticks with yogurt
Lunch
Monday
ES-Chicken sandwich, chips, veggie blend; MS-Cheesy pizza, tuna with crackers, fries, corn-on-the-cob; HS-Chicken sandwich, chips, baked beans, salad
Tuesday
ES/MS/HS-Chicken with gravy, dressing, creamed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, roll, baked apples
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.