School menus for Trousdale County Elementary, Jim B. Satterfield Middle, and Trousdale County High School for the week of April 17-21 are as follows:
Breakfast
Monday
Elementary school (ES): Muffin with crackers or cereal; Middle school (MS): Pop-Tart; High school (HS): Chicken biscuit
Tuesday
ES: Donuts or cereal; MS: Chicken biscuit; HS: Muffin with crackers
Wednesday
ES: Breakfast pizza or cereal; MS: Breakfast pizza; HS: Sausage biscuit
Thursday
ES: Chicken biscuit or cereal; MS: Sausage biscuit; HS: Muffin with crackers
Friday
ES: Cinnamon roll or cereal; MS: Cereal or donuts; HS: Cinnamon roll
Lunch
Monday
ES: Chicken, mashed potatoes, white beans, steamed carrots, hushpuppies; MS/HS: General Tso’s chicken, fried rice, egg roll, oriental veggies
Tuesday
ES/MS: Chicken tenders, green beans, fries, macaroni and cheese, slushie; HS: Chicken tenders, green beans, sweet potato fries, macaroni and cheese, slushie
Wednesday
ES: Cheesy quesadilla, burrito, salsa cup, corn; MS: Cheesy quesadilla, burrito, Mexican rice, salsa cup, corn; HS: Beefy tacos with cheese, black bean salsa, corn, tortilla scoops, Mexican rice
Thursday
ES/MS: Lasagna, chicken leg, scalloped potatoes, salad, breadstick; HS: Hot dog, coleslaw, baked beans
Friday
ES/MS: Hamburger with cheese, hot dog, fries, broccoli salad; HS: Hamburger with cheese, fries, broccoli salad
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.