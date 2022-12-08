School menus for Trousdale County Elementary, Jim B. Satterfield Middle, and Trousdale County High School for the week of Dec. 12-14 are as follows ...

BreakfastMonday

Elementary school (ES)-Muffin with crackers or cereal; Middle school (MS)-Muffin with crackers; High school (HS)-Chicken biscuit

Tuesday

ES-Donuts or cereal; MS-Chicken biscuit; HS-Muffin with crackers

Wednesday

ES-Breakfast pizza or cereal; MS-Breakfast pizza; HS-Sausage biscuit

Lunch

Monday

ES/MS-Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll; HS-Chicken nuggets, garlic mashed potatoes, green peas, roll

Tuesday

ES/MS-Cheesy pizza, tuna with crackers, corn-on-the-cob, fries; HS-Corndog pops, corn-on-the-cob, fries

Wednesday

ES/MS-Chicken sandwich, riblet sandwich, fries, baked beans; HS-Cheeseburger, fries, baked beans

