School menus for Trousdale County Elementary, Jim B. Satterfield Middle, and Trousdale County High School for the week of Dec. 12-14 are as follows ...
BreakfastMonday
Elementary school (ES)-Muffin with crackers or cereal; Middle school (MS)-Muffin with crackers; High school (HS)-Chicken biscuit
Tuesday
ES-Donuts or cereal; MS-Chicken biscuit; HS-Muffin with crackers
Wednesday
ES-Breakfast pizza or cereal; MS-Breakfast pizza; HS-Sausage biscuit
Lunch
Monday
ES/MS-Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll; HS-Chicken nuggets, garlic mashed potatoes, green peas, roll
Tuesday
ES/MS-Cheesy pizza, tuna with crackers, corn-on-the-cob, fries; HS-Corndog pops, corn-on-the-cob, fries
Wednesday
ES/MS-Chicken sandwich, riblet sandwich, fries, baked beans; HS-Cheeseburger, fries, baked beans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.