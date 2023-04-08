School menus for Trousdale County Elementary, Jim B. Satterfield Middle, and Trousdale County High School for the week of April 10 through April 14 are as follows:

Breakfast

Monday

Elementary school (ES): French toast sticks with yogurt or cereal; Middle school (MS): Muffin with crackers; High school (HS): Breakfast pizza

Tuesday

ES: Donuts or cereal; MS: Chicken biscuit; HS: French toast sticks with yogurt

Wednesday

ES: Pancake pup or cereal; MS: Pancake pup; HS: Sausage biscuit

Thursday

ES: Sausage biscuit or cereal; MS: Ham and cheese croissant; HS: Pancake pup

Friday

ES: Cinnamon roll or cereal; MS: Cinnamon roll; HS: Donuts

Lunch

Monday

ES/MS: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll; HS: Chicken nuggets, garlic mashed potatoes, green peas, steamed carrots, roll

Tuesday

ES/MS: Cheesy pizza, tuna with crackers, corn-on-the cob, fries; HS: Corndog pops, corn-on-the cob, fries

Wednesday

ES/MS: Chicken sandwich, riblet sandwich, fries, baked beans; HS: Fish wedge, fries, white beans, coleslaw, hushpuppies

Thursday

ES/MS: Chicken alfredo, ravioli, baked potato, salad, garlic knot; HS: Lasagna, steamed broccoli, baked potato, breadstick

Friday

ES/MS: Ham or turkey sandwich, chips, carrot sticks with ranch; HS: Ham or chicken sandwich, chips, cucumbers with ranch, veggie blend

