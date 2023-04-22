School menus for Trousdale County Elementary, Jim B. Satterfield Middle, and Trousdale County High School for the week of April 24-28 are as follows:
Breakfast
Monday
Elementary school (ES): French toast sticks with yogurt or cereal; Middle school (MS): Muffin with crackers; High school (HS): Breakfast pizza
Tuesday
ES: Donuts or cereal; MS: Chicken biscuit; HS: French toast sticks with yogurt
Wednesday
ES: Pancake pup or cereal; MS: Pancake pup; HS: Sausage biscuit
Thursday
ES: Sausage biscuit or cereal; MS: Ham and cheese croissant; HS: Pancake pup
Friday
ES: Cinnamon roll or cereal; MS: Cinnamon roll; HS: Donuts
Lunch
Monday
ES/MS: Beef steak with gravy, chicken patty, mashed potatoes, green peas, cornbread; HS: Beef steak with gravy, chicken patty, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll
Tuesday
ES/MS: Cheesy pizza, tuna with crackers, fries, carrot sticks with ranch; HS: Chicken leg, mixed beans, California blend veggies, biscuit
Wednesday
ES/MS: Spaghetti, fish wedge, green beans, California blend veggies, breadstick; HS: Meatball sub, Tuscan veggies, fries
Thursday
ES/MS: Chicken parmesan, cheesy breadstick with marinara, steamed broccoli, fries, roll; HS: Chicken Alfredo, scalloped potatoes, glazed carrots, roll
Friday
ES/MS: Barbecue sandwich, chicken sandwich, chips, coleslaw, baked beans; HS: Chicken sandwich, chips, coleslaw, baked beansw
