School menus for Trousdale County Elementary, Jim B. Satterfield Middle, and Trousdale County High School for the week of Oct. 24-28 are as follows:
Breakfast
Monday
Elementary school (ES)-Muffin with crackers or cereal; Middle school (MS)-Muffin with crackers; High school (HS)-Chicken biscuit
Tuesday
ES-Donuts or cereal; MS-Chicken biscuit; HS-Muffin with crackers
Wednesday
ES-Breakfast pizza or cereal; MS-Breakfast pizza; HS-Sausage biscuit
Thursday
ES-Sausage biscuit or cereal; MS-Ham and cheese croissant; HS-Muffin with crackers
Friday
ES-Cinnamon roll or cereal; MS-Cereal or donuts; HS-Donuts
Lunch
Monday
ES/MS-Beef steak with gravy, chicken patty, mashed potatoes, green beans, cornbread; HS-Beef steak with gravy, chicken patty, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll
Tuesday
EM/MS-Cheesy pizza, tuna with crackers, fries, carrot sticks with ranch; HS-Chicken leg, mixed beans, CA veggie blend, biscuit
Wednesday
ES/MS/HS-Chili with crackers, hot dog, tater tots, chuck wagon corn
Thursday
ES/MS-Chicken parmesan, cheesy breadstick with marinara, steamed broccoli, fries, roll; HS-Chicken alfredo, scalloped potatoes, glazed carrots, roll
Friday
ES/MS-Barbeque sandwich, chicken sandwich, chips, coleslaw, baked beans; HS-Chicken sandwich, chips, coleslaw, baked beans
