School menus for Trousdale County Elementary, Jim B. Satterfield Middle, and Trousdale County High School for the week of Nov. 7-Nov. 11 are as follows ...
BreakfastMonday
Elementary school (ES)-French toasts with yogurt or cereal; Middle school (MS)-Pop tart; High school (HS)-Chicken biscuit
Tuesday
No school
Wednesdays
ES-Pancake pup or cereal; MS-Pancake pup; HS-Sausage biscuit
Thursday
ES-Chicken biscuit or cereal; MS-Sausage biscuit; HS-Pancake pup
Friday
ES-Cinnamon roll or cereal; MS-Cinnamon roll; HS-Cinnamon roll
Lunch
Monday
ES/MS-Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll; HS-Chicken nuggets, garlic mashed potatoes, green peas, steamed carrots, roll
Tuesday
No school
Wednesday
ES/MS-Chicken sandwich, riblet sandwich, fries, baked beans; HS-Fish wedge, fries, white beans, coleslaw, hushpuppies
Thursday
ES-Chicken alfredo, ravioli, cheesy potatoes, salad; MS-Chicken alfredo, ravioli, baked potato, salad, garlic bread; HS-Lasagna, steamed broccoli, baked potato, roll
Friday
ES/MS-Ham or turkey sandwich, chips, carrot sticks with ranch; HS-Ham or chicken salad sandwich, chips, cucumbers with ranch, veggie blend
