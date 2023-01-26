School menus for Trousdale County Elementary, Jim B. Satterfield Middle, and Trousdale County High School for the week of Jan. 30 through Feb. 3 are as follows ...

BreakfastMonday

Elementary school (ES)-Muffin with crackers or cereal; Middle school (MS)-Muffin with crackers; High school (HS)-Chicken biscuit

Tuesday

ES-Donuts or cereal; MS-Chicken biscuit; HS-Muffin with crackers

Wednesday

ES-Breakfast pizza or cereal; MS-Breakfast pizza; HS-Sausage biscuit

Thursday

ES-Sausage biscuit or cereal; MS-Ham and cheese croissant; HS-Muffin with crackers

Friday

ES-Cinnamon roll or cereal; MS-Cereal or donuts; HS-Donuts

LunchMonday

ES/MS-Country fried steak with gravy, barbeque riblet, turnip greens, mashed potatoes, cornbread; HS-Chicken tenders, barbeque riblet, turnip greens, mashed potatoes, cornbread

Tuesday

ES/MS-Chicken smackers, broccoli with cheese, fries, garlic cheddar biscuit, slushie; HS-Chicken smackers, broccoli with cheese, fries, slushie

Wednesday

ES/MS-Beefy nachos with cheese, burrito, refried beans, salsa cup; HS-Quesadilla, refried beans, Mexican rice, corn

Thursday

ES/MS-Italian pasta bake, chicken leg, green beans, glazed carrots, cheesy diced potatoes, roll; HS-Italian pasta bake, California blend veggies, cheesy diced potatoes, garlic bread

Friday

ES/MS-Hamburger with cheese, corndog pops, fries, cucumbers with ranch; HS-Barbeque sandwich, fries, carrot sticks with ranch

