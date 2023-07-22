School menus for Trousdale County Elementary, Jim B. Satterfield Middle, and Trousdale County High School for July 27-28 are as follows:
Breakfast
Thursday
Elementary school (ES): Sausage biscuit or cereal; Middle school (MS): Ham and cheese croissant; High school (HS): Pancake pup
Friday
ES: Cinnamon roll or cereal; MS: Cinnamon roll; HS: Donuts
Lunch
Thursday
ES/MS: Cheesy pizza, tuna with crackers, corn on the cob, fries; HS: Corndog pops, corn on the cob, fries
Friday
ES/MS: Hamburger with cheese, corndog pops, fries, cucumbers with ranch; HS: Barbecue sandwich, fries, carrot sticks with ranch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.