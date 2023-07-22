School menus for Trousdale County Elementary, Jim B. Satterfield Middle, and Trousdale County High School for July 27-28 are as follows:

Breakfast

Thursday

Elementary school (ES): Sausage biscuit or cereal; Middle school (MS): Ham and cheese croissant; High school (HS): Pancake pup

Friday

ES: Cinnamon roll or cereal; MS: Cinnamon roll; HS: Donuts

Lunch

Thursday

ES/MS: Cheesy pizza, tuna with crackers, corn on the cob, fries; HS: Corndog pops, corn on the cob, fries

Friday

ES/MS: Hamburger with cheese, corndog pops, fries, cucumbers with ranch; HS: Barbecue sandwich, fries, carrot sticks with ranch

