School menus for Trousdale County Elementary, Jim B. Satterfield Middle, and Trousdale County High School for the week of Jan. 23-27 are as follow:

BreakfastMonday

Elementary school (ES)-French toast sticks with yogurt or cereal; Middle school (MS)-Pop tart; High school (HS)-Chicken biscuit

Tuesday

ES-Donuts or cereal; MS-Chicken biscuit; HS-French toast sticks with yogurt

Wednesday

ES-Pancake pup or cereal; MS-Pancake pup; HS-Sausage biscuit

Thursday

ES-Sausage biscuit or cereal; MS-Sausage biscuit; HS-Pancake pup

Friday

ES-Cinnamon roll or cereal; MS/HS-Cinnamon roll

LunchMonday

ES/MS-Beef steak with gravy, chicken patty, mashed potatoes, green peas, cornbread; HS-Beef steak with gravy, chicken patty, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll

Tuesday

ES/MS-Cheesy pizza, tuna with crackers, fries, carrot sticks with ranch; HS-Chicken leg, mixed beans, California blend veggies, garlic cheddar biscuit

Wednesday

ES/MS-Chili with crackers, hot dog, tater tots, chuck wagon corn; HS-Chili with crackers, tater tots, chuck wagon corn

Thursday

ES/MS-Chicken parmesan, cheesy breadstick with marinara, steamed broccoli, fries, roll; HS-Chicken alfredo, scalloped potatoes, glazed carrots, roll

Friday

ES/MS-Barbeque sandwich, chicken sandwich, chips, coleslaw, baked beans; HS-Chicken sandwich, chips, coleslaw, baked beans

