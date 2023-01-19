School menus for Trousdale County Elementary, Jim B. Satterfield Middle, and Trousdale County High School for the week of Jan. 23-27 are as follow:
BreakfastMonday
Elementary school (ES)-French toast sticks with yogurt or cereal; Middle school (MS)-Pop tart; High school (HS)-Chicken biscuit
Tuesday
ES-Donuts or cereal; MS-Chicken biscuit; HS-French toast sticks with yogurt
Wednesday
ES-Pancake pup or cereal; MS-Pancake pup; HS-Sausage biscuit
Thursday
ES-Sausage biscuit or cereal; MS-Sausage biscuit; HS-Pancake pup
Friday
ES-Cinnamon roll or cereal; MS/HS-Cinnamon roll
LunchMonday
ES/MS-Beef steak with gravy, chicken patty, mashed potatoes, green peas, cornbread; HS-Beef steak with gravy, chicken patty, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll
Tuesday
ES/MS-Cheesy pizza, tuna with crackers, fries, carrot sticks with ranch; HS-Chicken leg, mixed beans, California blend veggies, garlic cheddar biscuit
Wednesday
ES/MS-Chili with crackers, hot dog, tater tots, chuck wagon corn; HS-Chili with crackers, tater tots, chuck wagon corn
Thursday
ES/MS-Chicken parmesan, cheesy breadstick with marinara, steamed broccoli, fries, roll; HS-Chicken alfredo, scalloped potatoes, glazed carrots, roll
Friday
ES/MS-Barbeque sandwich, chicken sandwich, chips, coleslaw, baked beans; HS-Chicken sandwich, chips, coleslaw, baked beans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.