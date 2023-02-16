Portland, TN (37148)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 67F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.