School menus for Trousdale County Elementary, Jim B. Satterfield Middle, and Trousdale County High School for the week of Feb. 21-24 are as follows:
BreakfastTuesday
Elementary school (ES)-Donuts or cereal; Middle school (MS)-Chicken biscuit; High school (HS)-French toast sticks with yogurt
Wednesday
ES-Pancake pup or cereal; MS-Pancake pup; HS-Sausage biscuit
Thursday
ES-Sausage biscuit or cereal; MS-Ham and cheese croissant; HS-Pancake pup
Friday
ES-Cinnamon roll or cereal; MS/HS-Cinnamon roll
LunchTuesday
ES/MS-Cheesy pizza, tuna with crackers, fries, carrot sticks with ranch; HS-Chicken leg, mixed beans, California blend veggies, biscuit
Wednesday
ES/MS-Chili with crackers, hot dog, tater tots, chuck wagon corn; HS-Chili with crackers, tater tots, chuck wagon corn
Thursday
ES/MS-Chicken parmesan, cheesy breadstick with marinara, steamed broccoli, fries, roll; HS-Chicken Alfredo, scalloped potatoes, glazed carrots, roll
Friday
ES/MS-Barbeque sandwich, chicken sandwich, chips, coleslaw, baked beans; HS-Chicken sandwich, chips, coleslaw, baked beans
