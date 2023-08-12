School menus for Trousdale County Elementary, Jim B. Satterfield Middle, and Trousdale County High School for Aug. 14 through Aug. 18 are as follows:
BreakfastMonday
Elementary school (ES): Muffins with crackers or cereal; Middle school (MS): Pop tart; High school (HS): Chicken biscuit
Tuesday
ES: Donuts or cereal; MS: Chicken biscuit; HS: Muffins with crackers
Wednesday
ES: Breakfast pizza or cereal; MS: Breakfast pizza; HS: Sausage biscuit
Thursday
ES: Sausage biscuit or cereal; MS: Sausage biscuit; HS: Muffins with crackers
Friday
ES: Cinnamon roll or cereal; MS: Cereal or donuts; HS: Cinnamon roll
LunchMonday
ES: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, white beans, steamed carrots, roll; MS/HS: General Tso’s chicken, fried rice, egg roll, oriental veggies
Tuesday
ES/MS: Chicken tenders, green beans, fries, macaroni and cheese, slushie; HS: Chicken tenders or nuggets, green beans, sweet potato fries, macaroni and cheese, slushie
Wednesday
ES: Cheesy quesadilla, burrito, salsa cup, corn; MS: Beefy nachos with cheese, burrito, refried beans, salsa cup, Mexican rice; HS: Beefy tacos with cheese, black bean salsa, corn, tortilla scoops, Mexican rice
Thursday
ES/MS: Lasagna, chicken leg, scalloped potatoes, salad, breadstick; HS: Hot dog, coleslaw, baked beans
Friday
ES/MS: Hamburger with cheese, hot dog, fries, broccoli salad; HS: Hamburger with cheese, fries, broccoli salad
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.