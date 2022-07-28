School menus for Trousdale County Elementary, Jim B. Satterfield Middle and Trousdale County High schools for the week of July 28 through Aug. 3 are as follows:

BreakfastThursday

Elementary school (ES)-Chicken biscuit or cereal; Middle school (MS)-Sausage biscuit; High school (HS)-Sausage biscuit

Friday

ES-Cinnamon roll or cereal; MS-Cinnamon roll; HS-Cinnamon roll

Monday

ES-Muffin with crackers or cereal; MS-Muffin with crackers; HS-Muffin with crackers

Tuesday

ES-Donuts or cereal; MS-Chicken biscuit; HS-Chicken biscuit

Wednesday

ES-Breakfast pizza or cereal; MS-Breakfast pizza; HS-Breakfast pizza

LunchThursday

ES/MS-Cheesy pizza, tuna with crackers, fries, carrot sticks with ranch; HS-Corndog pops, corn on the cob, fries

Friday

EM/MS-Hamburger with cheese, corndog pops, fries, cucumbers with ranch; HS-Chicken sandwich, chips, carrot sticks with ranch

Monday

ES/MS-Country fried steak with gravy, barbeque riblet, turnip greens, pinto beans, mashed potatoes, cornbread; HS-Country fried steak with gravy, barbeque riblet, turnip greens, pinto beans, mashed potatoes, cornbread

Tuesday

ES/MS-Chicken smackers, broccoli with cheese, fries, slushie; HS-Chicken smackers, broccoli with cheese, fries, garlic cheddar biscuit, slushie

ES/MS-Beefy nachos with cheese burrito, refried beans, salsa cup, Mexican rice; HS-Quesadilla, refried beans, black bean salsa, Mexican rice, corn

