School menus for Trousdale County Elementary, Jim B. Satterfield Middle, and Trousdale County High School for the week of Sept. 18-22 are as follows:
BreakfastMonday
Elementary school (ES): Muffins with crackers or cereal; Middle school (MS): Pop tart; High school (HS): Chicken biscuit
Tuesday
ES: Donuts or cereal; MS: Chicken biscuit; HS: Muffins with crackers
Wednesday
ES: Breakfast pizza or cereal; MS: Breakfast pizza; HS: Sausage biscuit
Thursday
ES: Sausage biscuit or cereal; MS: Sausage biscuit; HS: Muffins with crackers
Friday
ES: Cinnamon roll or cereal; MS: Cereal or donuts; HS: Cinnamon roll
Lunch
Monday
ES/MS: Beef steak with gravy, chicken patty, mashed potatoes, green peas, cornbread; HS: Beef steak with gravy, chicken patty, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll
Tuesday
ES/MS: Cheesy pizza, tuna with crackers, fries, carrot sticks with ranch; HS: Chicken leg, mixed beans, California blend veggies, biscuit
Wednesday
ES/MS: Spaghetti, fish wedge, green beans, California blend veggies, breadstick; HS: Meatball sub, Tuscan veggies, fries
Thursday
ES/MS: Chicken parmesan, cheesy breadstick with marinara, steamed broccoli, fries, roll; HS: Chicken alfredo, glazed carrots, scalloped potatoes, roll
Friday
ES/MS: Barbecue sandwich, chicken sandwich, chips, coleslaw, baked beans; HS: Chicken sandwich, chips, coleslaw, baked beans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.