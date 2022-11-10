School menus for Trousdale County Elementary, Jim B. Satterfield Middle, and Trousdale County High School for the week of Nov.14-18 are as follows ...

Breakfast

Monday

Elementary school (ES)-Muffin with crackers or cereal; Middle school (MS)-Muffin with crackers; High school (HS)-Chicken biscuit

Tuesday

ES-Donuts or cereal; MS-Chicken biscuit; HS-Muffin with crackers

Wednesday

ES-Breakfast pizza or cereal; MS-Breakfast pizza; HS-Sausage biscuit

Thursday

ES-Sausage biscuit or cereal; MS-Ham and cheese croissant; HS-Muffin with crackers

Friday

ES-Cinnamon roll or cereal; MS-Cereal or donuts; HS-Donuts

Lunch

Monday

ES-Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, white beans, steamed carrots, roll; MS/HS-General Tso chicken, fried rice, egg roll, oriental veggies, fortune cookie

Tuesday

ES/MS-Chicken tenders, green beans, fries, macaroni and cheese, slushie; HS-Chicken nuggets, green beans, sweet potato fries, macaroni and cheese, slushie

Wednesday

ES-Cheesy quesadilla, burrito, salsa cup, corn; MS-Cheesy quesadilla, burrito, Mexican rice, salsa cup, corn; HS-Beefy tacos with cheese, black bean salsa, corn, tortilla scoops

Thursday

ES/MS-Lasagna, chicken leg, scalloped potatoes, salad, breadstick; HS-Hot dog, coleslaw, baked beans

Friday

ES/MS-Hamburger with cheese, hot dog, fries, broccoli salad; HS-Hamburger with cheese, fries, broccoli salad

