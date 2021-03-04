Pageant season is coming to Trousdale County and hopefully a little bit of normalcy with it.
The annual Miss Trousdale pageant will be held Friday, March 12 and the Jr. Miss Trousdale pageant on Saturday, March 13, with both beginning at 7 p.m. Because of the need for social distancing, all pageants are being held in the gymnasium this year as opposed to the auditorium.
All attendees will also be required to wear masks, per school board policy.
“Our School Board policy still applies that all visitors to our schools have to wear masks,” said Director of Schools Clint Satterfield.
Officers from the TCHS junior class are seeking sponsorships for the Miss Trousdale pageant. Donations may be dropped off at the high school or mailed to 262 W. McMurry Blvd.
Both the high school and middle school will sell $10 tickets in advance for their competitions and tickets will not be sold at the door. Tickets went on sale Monday at JSMS and will be sold through noon on March 12. High school tickets will go on sale next week and will be limited to 350 in all. Tickets may be purchased from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the high school.
The Trousdale County Band Boosters will also hold their annual Spring Children’s Beauty Pageant on Saturday, March 13, beginning at 11 a.m. in the gymnasium.
The pageant is one of two annual fundraisers for the band program, along with the September exhibition that has become one of the state’s largest band competitions.
The Band Boosters will only have the girls’ pageant this year, with seven categories ranging from 0-6 months to grades 4-5. The entry fee for contestants is $25. Admission to the event is $5.
“We’re going to follow whatever the high school protocol is,” said assistant director Steve Paxton. “The times will be the same as last year; we’ve just increased the gap to 30 minutes so we’re not so rushed.”
One change this year is that only one adult per child will be allowed in the dressing room area, Paxton said.
“That’s just so it doesn’t get overcrowded,” Paxton said.
Any child who is a Trousdale County resident or attends Trousdale County Schools may participate in the Band Boosters event.
The Band Boosters have been holding the kids’ pageant for at least 15 years, according to Paxton.
For more information on the Band Boosters pageant or to request a registration form, contact Paxton at 615-374-8204 or Janet Boles at 615-450-2877.
