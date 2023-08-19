Architect John Cheney presented three-dimensional studies to the Trousdale County School Board at its meeting on Thursday night for two upcoming building and renovation projects.
The projects include a new fieldhouse at the high school and a new roof for the elementary school, which are both in the early stages.
“There are a few things (on the projects) that I’m not 100% satisfied with,” said Cheney. “I still want to tweak those, and I’ll be working with Dr. (Clint) Satterfield (the director of schools) in the next couple of weeks to get that done.”
According to Cheney, he still needs to create design drawings and take bids from contractors before the projects can move forward.
“We’ll do design drawings and put it out in the contractor’s plan rooms and make it available to contractors in the area,” said Cheney. “Then, we’ll have a bid opening. They’ll be sealed bids. It will probably be later this fall before we get to that point. There’s a lot of work that goes into it.”
Among other items on the agenda, the recently organized parent-teacher organization is holding a field-goal-kicking contest fundraiser at the Sept. 1 Trousdale County High School football game. While each participant will have the opportunity to kick a field goal and win a cash prize, school board members Robert Atwood and John Kerr decided to up the ante if Satterfield can kick a 30-yard field goal.
“I don’t know how I was brought into it,” said Satterfield. “But somehow, when the PTO was talking about their fundraiser, Mr. Atwood said, ‘I’ll give you an extra $200 if you can get Dr. Satterfield to kick a field goal.’ The PTO said, ‘He’s in.’ Then, Mr. Atwood said, ‘I’ll double it if you move it to the 30-yard line, and he hits it.’ Then, Mr. Kerr said he’d pitch in $100 too. So, all of a sudden, the next thing I know, I was snookered into a 30-yard field goal.
“It’s been a long time since I’ve played football.”
Money received from the tickets sales for the field-goal-kicking contest will go to support the Trousdale County PTO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.