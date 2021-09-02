Tennessee’s Commissioner of Education spoke to media and to school superintendents across the state on Monday in an effort to clear up confusion about the availability of virtual education.
In July, the State Board of Education removed the ability of districts to implement their Continuous Learning Plans (CLPs), such as remote learning, unless the governor updated his emergency order.
But on Aug. 25, Penny Schwinn told reporters that districts could use targeted closures that would not count against stockpiled days, so long as there was not a district-wide closure. She sent a letter to school superintendents Friday afternoon clarifying the department’s position.
“I will consider waivers… related to remote instruction to the extent necessary to allow students affected at the classroom or school level by COVID-19 isolation or quarantine to participate in remote instruction,” Schwinn said in the letter.
But to receive a waiver, a district must outline and document the impact of COVID-19 on students and staff.
Trousdale County’s CLP, which was used in the 2020-21 school year, utilized a hybrid model with students in school two days a week and learning remotely the remainder of the time.
Director of Schools Clint Satterfield had previously stated that if Trousdale was forced to close schools because of a COVID outbreak, the district would have to use its 10 stockpile days and any closures past that 10-day limit would have to be made up at the end of the school year.
“The waiver gives us another option to continue learning in the event we have to close in-person learning,” Satterfield said. “Our desire is to keep schools open every day and provide uninterrupted, in-person learning.
“If that’s not feasible, then being able to transition to remote learning is much more desirable than just closing schools and having no contact with students.”
Wilson County announced on Friday that it would be closed through Labor Day, and the Lebanon Special School District closed from Aug. 24-27. Both districts cited increasing numbers of COVID cases and quarantines, as well as an inability to staff classrooms.
On Tuesday Trousdale County had 118 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Since Aug. 18, there have been 30 cases in the county among children aged 5-18.
Satterfield said school nurses have begun reporting daily counts of COVID cases and quarantines rather than weekly totals. On Tuesday, Trousdale County Schools had 20 active student cases and four staff. Thus far in the 2021-22 school year, the district has had 75 student cases and 11 staff cases.
Some districts are making those numbers publicly available, but Satterfield was skeptical of whether Trousdale would do so.
“Somebody would have to convince me what’s the advantage of that,” he said. “We’re going to keep schools open every day, regardless if student case counts are high or low. The only thing that’s going to close us is lack of staff.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.