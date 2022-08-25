The Trousdale County School Board met last Thursday night, and the topic of student safety through safety drills was addressed in each principal’s report to the board.
Since the school year began, the focus on safety has been among the district’s top priorities.
“In light of happenings across the country, we are really doubling down on our schools’ safety,” said Trousdale County Director of Schools Clint Satterfield. “We are going to have school resource officers (SROs) in every school, every day.”
In addition to SROs, the school district holds required safety drills in order to help students and teachers quickly and appropriately respond in case of an actual emergency.
“The first three weeks of the year is safety and procedure,” said Jim B. Satterfield Middle School Principal James McCall. “We are acclimating our kids to routine. We went through our drills in case we do have issues.”
At both the middle and high school, police dogs are brought in periodically for routine searches to ensure that the schools remain safe and drug-free.
“We had a drug dog come in this week,” said McCall. “(As administrators), we don’t know when they’ll (come). They just do it whenever.
“What I really like to do the first time (the dogs) come is to go to a sixth-grade class and bring the kids out and talk to them while they (search). I try to be proactive and prevent things from coming in the building, not necessarily searching for (drugs), because they’re there, but to say, ‘Hey, they could be there at any time.” (I) tell kids what (the dogs) do and sort of acclimate them. They are not used to that starting middle school.”
Because in the case of an actual emergency, there may not be forewarning, so parents are not notified when safety drills will occur.
“At the elementary school, we have been doing some safety drills,” said Trousdale County Elementary School Principal Demetrice Badru. “I know parents get a little worried and concerned, because they don’t get notification (of the drills). But I don’t get a notification that we’re going to have an intruder in the building. So, I don’t notify them when we’re doing drills.
“(For) our first drill, we did an intruder drill. Our teachers practiced with our kiddos explaining the situation. (I) stood in my office and watched (to see) where my concerns were. After the drill, I talked to the (students), and we did it again. They shaved off 15 seconds. So, we’re practicing, and we’re going to continue practicing. I want the kiddos to know what to do. I want them to feel comfortable knowing what to do in the event that they have to know, and I hope they will never have to know.”
Trousdale County High School Principal Casey Kuhn added, “I’m right there with Miss Badru in making sure everybody’s safe.”
The school district will continue safety drills throughout the year to ensure that students and staff are prepared in case an emergency should occur.
